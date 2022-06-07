Robert  Field

Robert Dean “Bob” Field, age 89, of Albert Lea, entered into God’s eternal care on Saturday, June 4, 2022, with his family by his side.

Born on May 16, 1933, in Forest City, IA, he was a son of Gordon and Pearl (Hauan) Field. A longtime member of Grace Lutheran Church and the Sons of Norway, Bob worked as an accountant for many years. Bob found joy camping and traveling to Norway, Denmark, and Hawaii, and wintering in Arizona. A devoted father and doting grandfather, Bob enjoyed spending time with his family and attending sporting events for his grandchildren.

Survivors include his children, Doug (Jan) Field and Julie (Randy Scharpen) Cords; grandchildren, Brady (Dani) Field, Brittany (Joe Shapiro) Cords, and Shane Cords; great grandson, Archer Field; sister, Lois Pearson; brother-in-law, Gary (Alice) Larson; sister-in-law, Barb Larson; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Gordon and Pearl Field, Bob is reunited in death with his wife of 66 years, Beverly (Larson) Field; a sister, Gladys Helstedt, and her husband, Lowell; an infant brother, Harvey Field; his parents-in-law, Lyle and Lillian Larson; and a brother-in-law, Bob Person.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 11AM at Grace Lutheran Church, Albert Lea, MN. The family will receive friends at a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery in Albert Lea.