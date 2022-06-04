Robin Gudal: Being a mentor can be rewarding

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

I remember the very first time I met her, exactly where we stood and our precise conversation. Fast-forward many years. She and one of her four kids came to stay overnight as she had business in town. As we sat up (late) and visited, I reflected on how much she has changed my life. When we mentor, we often think it’s a “for them” relationship, which is not always true.

Mentoring entails more than merely passing on knowledge about God. It involves showing people how to love and serve God. God provided a Biblical format of mentoring within the family to ensure that faith in the one true and living God would be passed from generation to generation. Mentoring is a way of raising up mature Christian disciples within the body of christ. Prison fellowship:

“Two are better than one, because they have a good return for their labor: If either of them falls down, one can help the other up. But pity anyone who falls and has no one to help them up.” Ecclesiastes 4:9-10, NIV.

“As iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another.” Proverbs 27:17, NIV.

“I myself am convinced, my brothers and sisters, that you yourselves are full of goodness, filled with knowledge and competent to instruct one another.” Romans 15:14, NIV.

We had an amazing 12 hours. As she left, she shared that one of the girls at home commented, “It has always been my dream to stay over at Robin’s.” My cup runneth over in that moment. I am so proud of her journey. She has gone from a (normal) teenager to an amazing wife, momma and friend. She has had, as all of us, twists and turns in life and I am so blessed to be one of her “people.” She calls to process, to be listened to, for advice and ultimately for me to pray for her.

“Again, truly I tell you that if two of you on earth agree about anything they ask for, it will be done for them by my Father in heaven. For where two or three gather in my name, there am I with them.” Matthew 18:19-20, NIV.

We all can mentor others. Trust me, your life will be enriched. Start today if you don’t have someone under your spiritual leadership.

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, momma, nana, friend and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.