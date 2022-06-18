Robin Gudal: Surrender and depend on Jesus 

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

Some friends went swimming in a river. It was spring, and the glacier runoff had made the river dangerous. Nonetheless, one of the guys jumped in, got caught in the current and was taken to the dangerous part of the rapids. One of his friends on the shore was a lifeguard, and all the friends looked at him to do something. He just stood there, though, not moving, just staring at his friend.

The others began to panic and yelled at him and told him to go save his friend! Still nothing. They looked out into the river and saw their friend struggling desperately.

In an instant, though, the struggle stopped. He could no longer fight and began to drown. When that happened, the lifeguard jumped in and with a few swift strokes rescued the friend and brought him to shore.

With the adrenaline wearing off, the group yelled at the lifeguard, “Why didn’t you jump in earlier? He could’ve died!”

He calmly looked at them and said, “I had to wait until he fully gave up. Unless he stopped fighting, he would have dragged me under and drowned me with him. But the minute he gave up, I could save him.”

Jesus wants us to surrender, and when we do, he comes and gets us. He just wants dependency. He wants us. “Jesus > Religion.” — Jefferson Bethke

“When all hope was lost, and the world was at its darkest, God showed up in a totally unexpected way. This is a reminder to me that God’s purposes never end, and he is always working them out for our good. He never changes. God is never silent. He’s weaving together plans and purposes that will exceed our greatest expectations.” — Everyday Holy,” author Melanie Shankle.

Jesus answered, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the father except through me.” John 14:6, NIV.

Surrendered and dependent on Jesus, here I am!

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, momma, nana, friend, and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.