Ryan David Politz

Ryan Politz age 42 of Eagan, MN passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Ryan was born in Albert Lea, MN on March 27th 1980 to David Roisen and Justine Doyle-Politz. Ryan lived an adventurous, loving, active, passionate and Christian-filled life. His infectious smile, his prominent dimples and his heart of gold will be missed deeply by all who knew him. Ryan was smart, precise and filled with fortitude. He built a successful commercial construction business, 456 builders, where his knowledge for the industry can be seen in businesses all across the Twin Cities. Ryan loved downhill skiing, competing in an intense racquetball game with friends and colleagues but most definitely loved being free riding in his jeep in every weather imaginable. Ryan is free from pain and in the arms of Jesus.

Ryan especially loved spending time with family in Albert Lea target/trap shooting. And talked about how much he loved to drive his jeep around in the winter time stopping to help pull people out with his jeep.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents Gary and Arlene Doyle, Sandra Roisen, and great grandmother, Florence Rupp, and mentor Reg Plowman. Survived by his parents Justine and Kim Politz, David Roisen, siblings Kyle Politz (Bri Onischuk), Thomas Roisen, Holly Tabor (Mike Tabor), Shane Roisen (Kara Roisen) grandmother, Colleen Politz, grandfather Orrion Roisen (Barb Roisen), special friend Sinourn But and best friends, Travis Guy and Micah Lundstedt, as well as many other loving relatives and friends. Memorial service will be held 1pm Thursday, June 30th, 2022 at White funeral home, 14560 Pennock Ave. Apple Valley. Memorial visitation from 11am-1pm prior to the service. A celebration of Ryan’s beautiful life will be following the service at the American legion Post 1776 located at 14521 Granada Drive in Apple Valley, MN.