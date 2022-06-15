She Shed Tour makes a return

The popular She Shed Tour is returning June 24-25.

The tour is from 4-8 p.m. June 24 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 25.

“During the pandemic we were trying to stay outdoors, and I thought people are ready for something new to do because we’d been sequestered to our homes, so I thought that might be a good fundraiser for the art center,” said Beth Tostenson, artistic director at the Albert Lea Art Center. “And people will enjoy going to those.”

According to Tostenson, she sheds were places where people could do crafts, create art, exercise or any place outside the home.

“It’s crafted for [the owner’s] interests,” she said. “If they’re interested in crafts, it might be something that they don’t have room for in their home so they want to do it in their little shed away from the inside of their home if there’s not room.”

She described last year’s tour as having a good turnout with people anxious for something to do.

“At that time we had chairs that we decorated,” she said. “There were over 100 chairs that we decorated.”

Because the event was so popular, she decided to do it again. So she put out a call in February for anyone interested in participating.

“People that came to the she sheds expressed an interest in showing their own she sheds, so we already had people that were willing to share theirs,” Tostenson said.

By holding the event again, Tostenson said she wants visitors to see the ingenuity and creativity of others. She also hopes people will showcase what brings them joy.

“I think people will enjoy the experience,” she said. “… We had a lot of good comments about viewing these places that they wouldn’t normally see because they’re … usually in the back of the house.”

Addresses for the tour can be found at the Art Center (101 S. Broadway Ave.) Whimzy’s (122 S. Broadway) or Addie’s Floral & Gifts (216 S. Broadway Ave.). Anyone interested can also buy a ticket at one of the sheds.

“I think the men had their man cave, and so women probably decided, you know what, I’d love to do my artwork. I’m going to have a spot to do that away from the house,” she said.

Tostenson said they could consider doing a similar tour with man caves in the future.