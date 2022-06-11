Terry Brink, 77

Terry Donald Brink, 77, passed away peacefully at home on June 9, 2022. He was born on February 2, 1945, in Sioux Falls, SD, to Donald and Ione (Shields) Brink. When he was born, his dad was stationed in Europe during WWII.

Terry graduated from Brandon Valley High School in Brandon, SD, in 1963, and from Augustana College in Sioux Falls, SD, in 1971. He was one thesis away from earning a Master’s degree in business management from Mankato State University.

Terry was united in marriage to Marlene Stratmeyer on September 8, 1967, at Germantown Presbyterian Church in Chancellor, SD. They would have celebrated 55 years of marriage this year. Together they had three children.

Terry found his calling working with individuals with disabilities, which he did for over 34 years. This career began at The Achievement Center in Worthington, MN. From there, the family moved to Albert Lea, MN, where he was the manager of former Career Industries, which later became Cedar Valley Services (Albert Lea & Austin, MN).

Terry was involved in the Lions Club, the United Way, and church committees. He also helped with the Special Olympics when it was in Albert Lea in the 1980s. Terry’s hobbies included woodcarving, reading, fishing, and spending time with his family.

Terry is survived by his wife of 54 years, Marlene, their children, Wendy (Jay) Bidne of Emmons, Sean (Kristine) Brink of Albert Lea, and Jeremy Brink (special friend Abbey) of Hayward; eight grandchildren: Ashley (Garrett) Waller, Logan (Hannah) Bidne, Dakota Bidne, Eva, Macy & Sienna Brink, and Elisa & Kameron Brink. In addition, they have six great-grandchildren: Aria & Isla Waller, Everett, Bennett & Lane Bidne, and Esme’ Bidne; brothers Robert (Marvelyn) Brink, Richard (Kay) Brink, John Brink (special friend Sharon Mittelstad), brothers-in-law, John (Joyce) Stratmeyer, Elmer (Cornelia) Stratmeyer, David (Julaine) Stratmeyer, Jerry Nelson, sister-in-law, Joan (Tom) Ronke, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Donald & Ione Brink, stepmother, Clara Brink, parents-in-law, Jake & Etta Stratmeyer, nephew, Lee Stratmeyer, brother-in-law, Joe Calligan, sister-in-law, Diane Nelson, and special cousin, Dick Hartsook.

Terry’s family would like to thank the rehabilitation staff at Good Samaritan Society in Albert Lea, and St. Croix Hospice, with a special thank you to Danielle, Denette, and Scott. Also, a special thank you to Terry’s special friends, Yossi and Aaliyah.

A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 11AM at Albert Lea Church, in Albert Lea. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, from 5-7PM at Bonnerup Funeral & Cremation Service, in Albert Lea, and one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, please consider giving a donation in Terry’s memory to St. Croix Hospice, the Alzheimer’s Association, or a local charity of your choice.