USC boys’ golf team finishes in 5th at state

The United South Central boys’ golf team competed in the 2022 Minnesota Class A Golf Tournament on Wednesday and Thursday at Pebble Creek Golf Course in Becker.

The first day was a very hot, windy day, which made the greens very, very fast — much faster than the USC golfers are used to playing on — and their scores were a bit higher than were predicted. At the end of Day 1, the Rebels shot 362 as a team, and found themselves in seventh place.

Day 2 was cool with overcast skies and intermittent rain. The Rebels played much better under those conditions. Their team score on Day 2 was 341 — 21 strokes better than the day before.

The Rebel’s two-day total was 703, good for 5th place in the tournament.

Two-day team totals were as follows:

1) Fertile-Beltrami 632

2) Marshall School, Duluth 662

3) Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 680

4) Lakeview 682

5) United South Central 703

6) Park Christian 707

7) New Life Academy 714

8) Rushford-Peterson 757

Two-day individual scores for USC golfers were as follows:

Kadyn Neubauer 84-78=162: 16th place overall

Luke Pederson 90-84=174: 42nd place overall

Blake Bullerman 92-90=182: 57th place overall

Carter Hart 96-89=185: 66th place overall

Levi Hinkley 102-98=200: 78th place overall

Brennan Anderson withdrew due to injury

With that, the USC boys’ golf team season comes to a close with a final record of 49-16.