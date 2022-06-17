USC boys’ golf team finishes in 5th at state

Published 5:37 am Friday, June 17, 2022

By Submitted

The USC boys' golf team finished the state tournament in fifth place after winning Section 2A. Provided

The United South Central boys’ golf team competed in the 2022 Minnesota Class A Golf Tournament on Wednesday and Thursday at Pebble Creek Golf Course in Becker.

The first day was a very hot, windy day, which made the greens very, very fast — much faster than the USC golfers are used to playing on — and their scores were a bit higher than were predicted.  At the end of Day 1, the Rebels shot 362 as a team, and found themselves in seventh place.

Day 2 was cool with overcast skies and intermittent rain.  The Rebels played much better under those conditions.  Their team score on Day 2 was 341 — 21 strokes better than the day before.

The Rebel’s two-day total was 703, good for 5th place in the tournament.

Two-day team totals were as follows:

1)      Fertile-Beltrami  632

2)      Marshall School, Duluth  662

3)      Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa  680

4)      Lakeview  682

5)      United South Central  703

6)      Park Christian  707

7)      New Life Academy  714

8)      Rushford-Peterson  757

Two-day individual scores for USC golfers were as follows:

Kadyn Neubauer 84-78=162: 16th place overall

Luke Pederson 90-84=174: 42nd place overall

Blake Bullerman 92-90=182: 57th place overall

Carter Hart 96-89=185: 66th place overall

Levi Hinkley 102-98=200: 78th place overall

Brennan Anderson withdrew due to injury

With that, the USC boys’ golf team season comes to a close with a final record of 49-16.

