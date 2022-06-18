Western Star Lodge gives to Avenue of Flags
Published 8:00 pm Friday, June 17, 2022
- Western Star Lodge No. 26 Masonic Lodge of Albert Lea presented a $500 donation to veteran volunteers for the Avenue of Flags. This volunteer organization has existed the past 30 to 35 years. When Forrie Claussen stepped down, Bob Sharp took over heading this project. Each year they refurbish approximately 500 flags, which before Memorial Day are placed in Graceland, Hillcrest, St. Theodore and Lakewood cemetaries. They replace about 400 of the flags annually. Used flags may be disposed of in a drop box by the American Legion refurbished by the American Legion Riders chapter in Albert Lea. This donation will be used to repaint and refurbish flag poles that are under process now. Pictured are, from left, Jon Asplund, Milan Hart and Wayne Bellrichard of Western Star Lodge, Bob Sharp, Larry Weigel and Dave Skogheim from Albert Lea American Legion, and Mark Harig from, Western Star Lodge. Provided