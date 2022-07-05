5 things to do this week: Pelican Breeze, Garth Brooks, reptile adventures and more

By Marissa Hanson

1

Al Batt cruise on Pelican Breeze II

This Sunday Al Batt will be featured on the Pelican Breeze II from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Admittance is $15. The cruise boat is docked at Frank Hall Park, seats 50 passengers and most often sells out when Batt is on board. To reserve a spot, call 507-383-7273. Passengers are welcome to bring their own beverage, snacks and binoculars.

Public cruises with no reservations required, go out every Friday night at 6 p.m. and Sundays at 1:30 p.m. unless a specialty cruise is scheduled. Private cruises are available upon request for birthdays, weddings, class or family reunions, anniversaries and company parties.

2

Garth Brooks impersonator show

At 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center, Jeff Gordon will perform his Garth Brooks impersonator show “The Thunder Rolls.” The performance has all of the lights and sounds of a Garth Brooks concert all at your hometown stage. Tickets are $20 and available online and at the box office.

3

Bayside Skiers ski show

The Bayside Skiers will perform their 50th annual ski show Thursday at Edgewater Bay in Albert Lea. Tickets are $5 per person ages 2 and up; under 2 are free. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. and lasts two hours. Bring your own lawn chair and friends for a night of entertainment.

4

Couples Executive Best Ball Tournament

Wedgewood Cove on Sunday will host the Couples Executive Best Ball Tournament. It starts at 1 p.m. For season pass holders the entry fee is $25 and for non season pass holders it is $85; this includes a cart and range balls.

5

Radical Reptile Adventures

The Albert Lea Public Library will host Radical Reptile Adventures with the RAD Zoo this Sunday for two events, one from 2 to 2:45 p.m. and the other from 3 to 3:45 p.m. See and learn about turtles, lizards, snakes and alligators during the free event at the library.