21,020 children’s books awarded through SMIF’s Early Literacy Grant program

Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation recently awarded 21,020 children’s books to 46 organizations through its Early Literacy Grant Program. This grant supports early literacy efforts that enhance school readiness for children birth to age 8 by providing children with books.

The books were awarded in partnership with Capstone and ABDO, Mankato-based publishers of children’s books and digital products and services, according to a press release. In 2002, Capstone helped launch the BookStart program, working with SMIF to distribute thousands of books to children in the region over a period of 15 years. In 2018, the Early Literacy Grant was formed as a new collaborative effort between SMIF and the two publishers to put even more books into the hands of children birth to age eight. SMIF has previously partnered with both companies on collectively distributing more than 100,000 books across the region through grants and programming.

The following organizations were awarded Early Literacy Grants:

Blooming Prairie Elementary School

Brown County Public Health

Byron Public School

Children’s Museum of Rochester, Inc

Children’s Museum of Southern MN in Mankato

Christmas in the Cities of Adams and Taopi

Circle of Parents in Albert Lea

City of Good Thunder

Faribault Public Schools

Fillmore Central Community Education

Fillmore County Public Health

Freeborn County Public Health

Friends of the Houston MN Public Library

Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop Early Childhood

Good Shepherd Preschool in Owatonna

Human Services of Faribault and Martin Counties

Kasson-Mantorville Community Education

Kingsland Public Schools in Spring Valley

Kiwanis Clubs of Southern Minnesota

Lanesboro Public Library

Le Sueur-Henderson Public School and ECFE

Leo Augusta Children’s Academy in Blooming Prairie

Little Lakers Early Learning Center in Lake Crystal

Madelia Early Childhood Family Education

Minnesota Valley Action Council Head Start in Mankato

Muir Library in Winnebago

New Prague Area Schools & Community Education

New Ulm ECFE

Northfield Public Schools

NRHEG Public Schools in New Richland

Rochester YMCA

SEMCAC- Head start in Rushford

Sleepy Eye Early Childhood Family Education

Southern Minnesota Education Consortium in Grand Meadow

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in North Mankato

Star Light Early Learning Center in Blue Earth

Stewartville Community Education

Tri-City United Early Learning Center in Montgomery

Three Rivers Community Action Incorporated in Northfield

Triton ECFE in Dodge Center

Tri-Valley Opportunity Council Elgin

United Way of Steele County

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Public Schools

Watonwan County Public Health

Wells Public Library

Zumbro Education District

“Getting books into the hands of young children powers their development with language, reading and so much more,” said Rae Jean Hansen, vice president of Early Childhood at SMIF. “Our long-term partnerships with both Capstone and ABDO are critical to our efforts to provide parents and children with support they need to prepare for school.”

Award recipients were provided with a selection of titles donated by the publishing companies, including bilingual- and early childhood-appropriate books. The organizations will incorporate the books into their programs and events where young children will receive books to take home and keep.