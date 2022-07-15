A lot happening with construction this week

U.S. Highway 65 resurfacing and flood mitigation

Work this week included:

Concrete curb and gutter, sidewalk and median installation between Elizabeth Avenue and Newton Avenue

Drain tile installation, grading and aggregate base construction between Clark Street and the channel bridge

Pavement removals in the median area between Garfield Avenue and Prospect Avenue

Grading for the intersection improvements between Garfield Avenue and Prospect Avenue

Removal of existing street lighting between Garfield Avenue and Ulstad Avenue

Most of this work will continue next week along with some storm sewer work for the reconfigured intersections east of Garfield Avenue

East Main Street resurfacing and trail project

This week the intersection at Blake Avenue was patched and reopened to traffic. Grading work also continued east of Blake Avenue for the new trail.

West Main Street/Washington Avenue parking lot

The first of two lifts of bituminous was installed this week. The second lift is scheduled for early next week followed shortly by the paint striping. The parking lot will be reopened shortly thereafter.

2022 overlay projects

Ulland Bros began removing sections of settled or damaged curb and gutter on Richway Drive and Happy Trails Lane. Replacement is scheduled for early next week.

Central water tower construction

Crews are welding on the third row of floor shell plates above transition plates, as well as roof plates on ground level.

Progress is still affected by windy days (hanging steel plates and welding on exterior)

Spot radiography was planned for Friday morning.