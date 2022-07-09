Across the Pastor’s Desk: Lift up others on journey of life

Across the Pastor’s Desk by Henry Doyle

[Jesus asked the lawyer] “Which of these three, do you think, was a neighbor to the man who fell into the hands of the robbers?” He said, “The one who showed him mercy.” Jesus said to him, “Go and do likewise.” — Luke 10:36-37

Jesus’ parable of the good Samaritan has been quite well known and appropriate in conveying the message not only to help others but also to see one another as neighbors.

In the story, a man, understood to be a Jew, fell into the hands of robbers, who stripped him of his clothing, beat him and left him half dead along the road. First, a Jewish priest, and then a Levite, came by the man, but they did not attempt to help him. Finally, a Samaritan traveler came near the man. Although Jews and Samaritans traced their lineage to Abraham, they despised each other. This Samaritan traveler put aside this contempt and helped the seriously injured man.

Each day, we journey with a wide range of people; we are companions on the adventure of life. As neighbors, God calls us to respect one another’s dignity, to lift one another, to do what is good, just, and right for one another, to put one another first, to let others lift us when we fall hard and need someone’s help. Let us respond with compassion when anyone cries out to us in need, in grief, in despair and become the love and hope of God for them.

Let us pray.

O Lord God, your mercy delights us, and the world longs for your loving care. Hear the cries of everyone in need and turn our hearts to love our neighbors with the love of your Son, Jesus Christ, our Savior and Lord. Amen. Evangelical Lutheran Worship, p.42

The Rev. Henry Doyle is priest-in-charge at Christ Episcopal Church in Albert Lea.