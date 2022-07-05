Albert Lea begins chip sealing program
Published 12:57 pm Tuesday, July 5, 2022
To preserve and extend the life of street pavement, city of Albert Lea crews will begin six weeks of chip sealing today. This annual process seals any cracks and chips in the pavement to prevent water from getting under the pavement.
Streets will remain open during the work with some traffic delays and parking disruptions. Please drive with caution and give crews the space they need to do their work. Crews will begin with these streets, weather permitting:
- Third Street, from Jefferson Avenue to Broadway Avenue, and from Broadway Avenue to Frank Hall Drive
- Second Street, from Broadway Avenue to Frank Hall Drive
- James Avenue, from Second Street to Frank Avenue
- Fourth Street, from Frank Avenue to Frank Hall Drive
Streets over the next several weeks will include:
- Sixth Street, from James Avenue to Frank Hall Drive
- Frank Hall Drive, from Second Street to Third Street
- Newton Avenue, from Fourth Street to Seventh Street
- St. John Avenue, from Fourth Street to Seventh Street
- Lake Chapeau Drive
- City Transfer Station, 2506 Richway Drive
- City Beach parking lot
- Crescent Drive, from Lakeview Boulevard to Eagle View Circle
- Eagle View Circle and Drive