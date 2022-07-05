Albert Lea begins chip sealing program

To preserve and extend the life of street pavement, city of Albert Lea crews will begin six weeks of chip sealing today. This annual process seals any cracks and chips in the pavement to prevent water from getting under the pavement.

Streets will remain open during the work with some traffic delays and parking disruptions. Please drive with caution and give crews the space they need to do their work. Crews will begin with these streets, weather permitting:

Third Street, from Jefferson Avenue to Broadway Avenue, and from Broadway Avenue to Frank Hall Drive

Second Street, from Broadway Avenue to Frank Hall Drive

James Avenue, from Second Street to Frank Avenue

Fourth Street, from Frank Avenue to Frank Hall Drive

Streets over the next several weeks will include: