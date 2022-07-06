Albert Lea streets flood from heavy rains

Published 9:36 pm Tuesday, July 5, 2022

By Sarah Stultz

Heavy rains falling on Albert Lea led to flash flooding in several streets Tuesday evening.

Initial reports state at least 4 to 5 inches of rain fell on the area. The area was under a flash flood warning until 11:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service stated areas to experience flash flooding included Albert Lea and Hayward with flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

First responders were busy helping those people stranded in water. People are advised to not travel in flood waters.

Do you have flooding on your street? Send photos to news@albertleatribune.com.

 

