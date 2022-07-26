Alfredia “Rose” Espinosa of Albert Lea, MN passed away Saturday July 23rd 2022, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital. She was 58 years old. Alfredia was born September 27th, 1963 in Gainesville, Florida to Eula Brook and Bill Rose. She grew up in Ocala, FL. She married James Espinosa on February 14th, 2005. Alfredia lived most of her life in Albert Lea, MN. She was a devout stay at home mother who was active with her children and grandchildren. Alfredia enjoyed going to the fair, spending lots of time with her children and grandchildren, and watching lots of soap operas. Alfredia especially enjoyed making memories with her loved ones.

Alfredia is survived by her husband of 20+ years James Espinosa of Albert Lea, Minnesota and by 7 children: Charles Dennard (Clarissa Rivera) of Albert Lea, Minnesota, Brook (Colby) Saunders of Albert Lea, Minnesota, James Espinosa of Mankato, Minnesota, Andrew Hernandez of Albert Lea, Minnesota, Jesse Espinosa of Albert Lea, Minnesota, Tyler Espinosa of Albert Lea, Minnesota, Capri Espinosa of Albert Lea, Minnesota; 13 grandchildren; 2 sisters Cynthia Gill of Waycross, Georgia and Betty Johnson of Ocala, Florida; 2 Brothers Keith Eastman of Florida and Ray Merkley; 29 nieces and nephews.

Alfredia is preceded in death by her parents, Eula Brook and Bill; One son in infancy; One niece; Four sisters, Mildred, Barbra Sue, Bonnie, and Phyllis Ray; and Two brothers, Robert “Bobby”, and Joseph “Eddie”.

She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Services will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 2:30pm at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home with a visitation held 1 hour prior.