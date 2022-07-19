Allen Joseph Loe, passed away from cancer at his home in Hartland on July 14, 2022. He was 76. Services will be held on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 11am at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home, followed by burial at the Hartland Cemetery. A visitation will be held 1 hour prior to services.

Allen was born July 30, 1945 and grew up in Hartland, Minnesota alongside his brother and sister. He graduated from New Richland High School in 1964.

Allen worked many various jobs throughout his life, including many years on the railway in Alaska. Once he returned back to Minnesota, you could find him helping out local farmers as a hired hand, driving the tractor on the farm, and was affectionately know to many as a “jack of all trades”. In his spare time, Allen enjoyed watching the wildlife roam on the farm and loved watching his western movies and reading western books, especially from his favorite author, Louis L’Amour. He enjoyed visiting with new and old friends, forming fond memories at the Waseca Farm Fest riding golf carts. He could always make people smile with a wise crack or two.

Allen will be sadly missed by all those who know and loved him.

Survivors include his brother Orien (Delores) Loe, sister LeAnn Jones, nieces Brenda (Stan) Malespy, Rhonda Loe, great niece Brittany (Brian) Miller, and great nephew Cody (Emily) Malepsy.

Allen was preceded in death by his parents Irvin and Hazel (Johnson) Loe, and brother in law David Jones.