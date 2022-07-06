Campus Notes

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, July 5, 2022

By Submitted

North Dakota State University

North Dakota State University awarded 1,656 degrees in their 2022 spring graduation, local students include:

Alex Reid Ulve of Albert Lea and Elias Ramirez Lazaro of Hollandale.

 

Bemidji State University 

Local students who earned degrees from Bemidji State University during the 2021-22 school year include:

Albert Lea

Tanner Bellrichard

Leda Troster

Hollandale

Bethany Spinler

 

South Dakota State University

The following local students graduated from South Dakota State University in spring of 2022:

Alex Bradley Romer of Albert Lea

Bryce Banton of Alden

Travis Raymond Nemec of Hayward

 

University of Wisconsin 

The following local students have been named to the University of Wisconsin dean’s list for the 2022 spring semester:

Albert Lea

Ashley Butt

Laura Flaherty

Kayla Jensen

Glenville

Chloe Anderson

Kaylee Nelen 

 

South Central College

South Central College announced the graduating students of the 2021-22 academic year, local students include:

Albert Lea

Samantha Cuevas

Andrew Hansen

Abbie Solum

Emmons

Anjelia Helland

Hollandale 

Andrew Bowman

 

St. Cloud State University 

St. Cloud University graduated more than 1,132 students during the 2022 spring semester including Andrew Horejsi of Alden

 

Hamline University

Noah Hanson of Albert Lea, was named to Hamline University dean’s list for both fall 2021 and spring 2022.

 

Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota 

Margarita Lopez of Albert Lea, completed a bachelor of arts degree at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota in spring 2022. 

More News

Albert Lea streets flood from heavy rains

Board approves placing Freedom Rock outside courthouse

5 things to do this week: Music, magic, carnival and more

‘I still feel like I am the right candidate,’ Ward 6 man says

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials