Campus Notes
Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, July 5, 2022
North Dakota State University
North Dakota State University awarded 1,656 degrees in their 2022 spring graduation, local students include:
Alex Reid Ulve of Albert Lea and Elias Ramirez Lazaro of Hollandale.
Bemidji State University
Local students who earned degrees from Bemidji State University during the 2021-22 school year include:
Albert Lea
Tanner Bellrichard
Leda Troster
Hollandale
Bethany Spinler
South Dakota State University
The following local students graduated from South Dakota State University in spring of 2022:
Alex Bradley Romer of Albert Lea
Bryce Banton of Alden
Travis Raymond Nemec of Hayward
University of Wisconsin
The following local students have been named to the University of Wisconsin dean’s list for the 2022 spring semester:
Albert Lea
Ashley Butt
Laura Flaherty
Kayla Jensen
Glenville
Chloe Anderson
Kaylee Nelen
South Central College
South Central College announced the graduating students of the 2021-22 academic year, local students include:
Albert Lea
Samantha Cuevas
Andrew Hansen
Abbie Solum
Emmons
Anjelia Helland
Hollandale
Andrew Bowman
St. Cloud State University
St. Cloud University graduated more than 1,132 students during the 2022 spring semester including Andrew Horejsi of Alden
Hamline University
Noah Hanson of Albert Lea, was named to Hamline University dean’s list for both fall 2021 and spring 2022.
Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota
Margarita Lopez of Albert Lea, completed a bachelor of arts degree at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota in spring 2022.