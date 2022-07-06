Campus Notes

North Dakota State University

North Dakota State University awarded 1,656 degrees in their 2022 spring graduation, local students include:

Alex Reid Ulve of Albert Lea and Elias Ramirez Lazaro of Hollandale.

Bemidji State University

Local students who earned degrees from Bemidji State University during the 2021-22 school year include:

Albert Lea

Tanner Bellrichard

Leda Troster

Hollandale

Bethany Spinler

South Dakota State University

The following local students graduated from South Dakota State University in spring of 2022:

Alex Bradley Romer of Albert Lea

Bryce Banton of Alden

Travis Raymond Nemec of Hayward

University of Wisconsin

The following local students have been named to the University of Wisconsin dean’s list for the 2022 spring semester:

Albert Lea

Ashley Butt

Laura Flaherty

Kayla Jensen

Glenville

Chloe Anderson

Kaylee Nelen

South Central College

South Central College announced the graduating students of the 2021-22 academic year, local students include:

Albert Lea

Samantha Cuevas

Andrew Hansen

Abbie Solum

Emmons

Anjelia Helland

Hollandale

Andrew Bowman

St. Cloud State University

St. Cloud University graduated more than 1,132 students during the 2022 spring semester including Andrew Horejsi of Alden

Hamline University

Noah Hanson of Albert Lea, was named to Hamline University dean’s list for both fall 2021 and spring 2022.

Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota

Margarita Lopez of Albert Lea, completed a bachelor of arts degree at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota in spring 2022.