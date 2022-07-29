Celebrating a hole-in-one

Published 6:24 pm Friday, July 29, 2022

By Submitted

Mark Heinemann made a hole in one at Green Lea Golf Course on July 18 in the Chamber Golf Outing. Heinemann aced number 14, a par 4, 273 yards using a 3 wood. Provided

