Colleen Politz, age 90, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones on July 12, 2022, at Mercy One Hospice in Mason City, Iowa. Colleen was born to Harry and Gladys Toenges on March 8, 1932, on a snowy day at Naeve Hospital in Albert Lea, Minnesota.

Colleen spent her childhood years living on a farm southwest of Alden and attended country school with her siblings. She attended Alden High School and then was recruited to attend Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. Upon graduation from college, Colleen followed her passion of teaching and accepted a fourth-grade teaching position in Tama, Iowa. In 1953, she was united in marriage to Raymond L. Politz and she became a homemaker and mother to five children. In 1961, Colleen applied and accepted an elementary teaching position in Alden, Minnesota and continued to teach there until her retirement in July 1994. After retirement, Colleen moved to Grinnell, Iowa where she enjoyed family and made many new friends. She then moved back to Albert Lea, Minnesota to be near family and friends.

In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Colleen also loved teaching, cooking, entertaining, spending time with family and helping others. She was exceptionally kind and generous to all those around her. Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her.

Colleen is survived by her children Kim and Justine (Doyle) Politz, Tony and Debbie (Boeck) Politz, Natalie Peter, Colette and Jeff Wiesmueller, and Todd and Tami (Schulz) Politz. She is also survived by her 10 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

She joins in heaven her husband Raymond L. Politz, parents Harry and Gladys Toenges, brother Clifton Toenges and sister Glennyce Cox, son-in-law Russ Peter, and grandson Ryan Politz.

Thank you to Colleen’s “many good friends” for their years of love and care at Lutheran Retirement Home in Northwood, Iowa where she lived for the last six years.

The funeral service for Colleen will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Bonnerup Funeral and Cremation Services Chapel in Albert Lea. A visitation will be held at the chapel from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be at Concordia Lutheran Church of Pickerel Lake cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Peace and Power at First Lutheran Church located in Albert Lea, Minnesota.