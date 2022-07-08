County commissioners to have emergency meeting Tuesday to declare disaster after flooding

Freeborn County Emergency Management Director Rich Hall on Friday afternoon said the county board is expected to have an emergency meeting Tuesday morning to issue a disaster declaration.

He estimated between $150,000 and $200,000 in damages on gravel county roads and township roads in Freeman, Albert Lea, Pickerel Lake, Mansfield and Alden Townships, and possibly others as well, from the flash floods on Tuesday evening.

If the disaster declaration is approved, the state would be responsible for 75% of the repairs to the damages to public infrastructure with the county paying the remaining share.

Hall said he is organizing trained teams to come in and help clean out some basements.