Court dispositions: March 29-April 6, 2022

Freeborn County District Court

March 29

Somdarareth Timothy Chak, 28, 2551 NW 17th St., Ankeny, IA. Count 1: Speeding 100/70. Fees $280.

Jesus Martinez, 47, 14316 Centreport Landing Circle, Fort Worth, TX. Count 1: Traffic – No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180. Count 2: No proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Anthony Christiano Trevino, 25, 218 Barney St., Owatonna. Count 1: Marijuana in motor vehicle – greater than 1.4 grams. Fees $230.

March 30

Danielle Shye Davis, 29, 2105 1st Ave. SE, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 60 days, stay 60 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $405. Count 3: Traffic – failure to stop at stop signs or stop lines. Dismissed.

Angelic Christina Eicke, 41, 111 Platte Ave., Hastings, IA. Count 1: No Minnesota registration. Fees $180. Count 2: No IFTA/full license in possession. Fees $50

Ricardo Maldonado-Rameriz, 33, 608 7th Ave. NW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

March 31

John Anthony Garza Jr., 15348 720th Ave., Albert Lea. 9/15/21 offense. Count 1: Receiving stolen property – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 20 months. Concurrent with other case. Fees $205. 8/31/20 offense. Count 1: Fifth-degree drug possession of a controlled substance – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 21 months. Fees $205.

William Joseph Jensen Jr., 317 Winter Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Assault – fifth-degree misdemeanor – fear of bodily harm or death. Dismissed. Count 2: Damage to property – fourth-degree misdemeanor – intentional damage. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 90 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $310. Count 3: Discharge of firearms – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 90 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $465.

Brandon Lee Mettler, 21, 195 3rd St. NE, Wells. Count 1: First-degree criminal damage to property – felony. Dismissed when condition met. Supervised probation for five years. Restitution $3533.11. Fees $75.

Travares Aaron Walker, 39, 618 5th St. E., Albert Lea. Count 1: Domestic abuse – violate order for protection – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for time served 17 days. Fees $155. Count 2: Domestic abuse – violate order for protection – misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Jeremy Ryan Young, 29, 418 Pillsbury Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Unsupervised probation for six months. Fees $75. Count 2: Traffic – uninsured vehicle. Unsupervised probation for six months. Fees $75.

April 1

Benjamin Gerard Ermer, 29, 2106 Harmony Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Child endangerment – gross misdemeanor. Stay of imposition. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $580.

Rebecca Jo Heldt, 48, 103 E. Maple Ave., Beaver Dam, WI. Count 1: Possession of methamphetamine – fifth-degree gross misdemeanor. Statutory stay of adjudication. Local confinement for one day. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $150.

Lance J Walters, 35, 1103 Gene Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Domestic assault – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 32 months. Fees $705. Count 2: First-degree criminal damage to property – felony. No sentence pronounced.

James Benito Flores, 42, 1011 7th Ave. NW, Austin. Count 1: Speeding 92/70. Fees $220.

Thomas Edward Kinder, 58, 200 1st Ave. NE, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation inimical to public safety. Local confinement for 365 days, stay for 365 days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $350.

April 4

Denzel Taju Acha, 24, 133 W. William St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Third-degree assault – felony. Stay of imposition. Supervised probation for three years. Fees $205.

Sylvia Pearl Cramer, 36, 604 5th St. SW, Rochester. Third-degree sale of a controlled substance – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-Shakopee for 33 months, stay for five years. Supervised probation for five years. Fees $130. Count 2: Third-degree sale of a controlled substance – felony. Dismissed.

Fong Lee, 49, 8055 Jane Ave. N, Brooklyn Park. Count 1: Check forgery – offer, possess with intent to defraud – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 364 days, credit for time served 364 days. Fees $130.

Tavares Aaron Walker, 39, 618 5th St. E, Albert Lea. Count 1: Domestic abuse – violate order for protection – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for time served 68 days. Fees $155.

Casey Charles Lyman, 20, 419 1st St. NW, Blooming Prairie. Count 1: Liquor consumption under 21. Fees $180.

Michael Tyler Conn, 24, 406 2nd St., Lyle. Count 1: No proof of insurance. Fees $280.

Josiah Malachi Johnson, 27, 1030 Broadway Ave. S, Albert Lea. Count 1: Speeding 80/70. Fees $120. Count 2: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $200.

April 5

Jeffrey Allen Van Beek, 48, 1609 Garfield Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – fourth-degree misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while imparied. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 89 days, credit for time served one day. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $605. Count 3: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed.

Annabelle Marie Wagner, 56, 623 Bunker Dr., Northfield. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $50.

Conner Dane Myers, 21, 319 3rd Ave. NW, Mount Vernon, IA. Count 1: Speeding 96/70. Fees $280.

Nyibol Dhol Kwac Dhol, 44, 2407 Pleasant St., West Des Moines, IA. Count 1: Speeding 94/70. Fees $220.

Matthew Edward Renze, 22, 2812 Wood St., Ames, IA. Count 1: Speeding 90/70. Fees $220.

April 6

Michelle Marie Cline, 43, 40 Downtown Plz, Fairmont. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 90 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $155. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance. Dismissed.

Samantha Elise Gunhammer, 33, 201 Central Ave., Hollandale. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation. Supervised probation for one year. Diversion program one year. Fees $75. Count 2: Traffic – driver who is not the owner must later produce proof of insurance. Supervised probation for one year. Diversion program. Fees $75.

Lee Thomas Huston, 31, 335 1st Ave., Wells. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.