Dave Syverson’s food drive generates over $7K worth of donated food items to local food bank 

Dave Syverson heard that Albert Lea’s local food shelves had very low inventory and knew they had to help. Nonperishable food items were collected June 8 to 22, and for vehicles sold during the two-week time frame, Syverson donated $100 of nonperishable food items per vehicle, which resulted in over $6,000 worth of donated food items.

According to a press release, the customers were thrilled that they got a new vehicle and as an added bonus were able to help out the community as well.

All donations were delivered and donated Friday to the Ecumenical Food Pantry at 308 Water St. in Albert Lea by Dave Syverson staff members.

The release stated the Dave Syverson food drive efforts are a great example of what’s happening nationwide. Food banks need more help now more than ever with the current state of the economy. Dave Syverson staff and the community stepped up realizing that hunger is a real reality in the community.