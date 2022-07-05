Dennis Martin Jensen, age 83, passed away in his home July 2, 2022. God took him home after fighting a battle with Mesothelioma for three and a half years.

Dennis was born November 3, 1938 at his parent’s home in the village of Geneva. He was the youngest of five children.

He started working as a young boy doing odd jobs for area farmers and showing ponies. He worked for 50 years in the workforce starting at the age of 16 years old picking beans. He worked for Owatonna Canning Company, Super Structures, Allied Roofing, A & B Sheet Metal, 31 years at Wilson & Company, Fairway Foods, Lou Rich and helping the Wayne brothers in their fields. He was a proud Veteran, spending 2 years in the Army serving his country in Korea.

On April 23, 1960 he married his sweetheart and forever dance partner Judith K. Anderson. They were married for 54 years and had three children – Daniel, Timothy and Julie.

He loved dancing, bowling, fast pitch softball, fishing, hunting, golfing and going up north to the cabin. All of these he enjoyed with his family and friends. He will live on in the better parts of everyone that knew him.

Survivors include his children, Dan Jensen of Oakdale, Tim (Deb) Jensen of Backus and Julie (Todd) Heavner of Albert Lea; grandchildren, Taryn, Danny Jr., Sami, Logyn, Heidi (Dana), Hayley, Brad, Keith, Brandon (Heather), Taylor (Kyle), and Nate; great grandchildren, Kole, Brextyn, Andrew, Adam, Charlotte, Ellie and Aaliyah; sibling, Ed Jensen; many nieces and nephews and his faithful companion Buddy.

Dennis was preceded in death by his wife Judy Jensen; parents, Gordon Jensen, Clara (John) White; siblings, Marshall, Wyman and Joanne Neuhart.

Visitation will be held from 5-7pm on Friday, July 8, 2022 at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home in Albert Lea, MN. Funeral service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Albert Lea, MN at 10am on Saturday, July 9, 2022 with a visitation held 1 hour prior.