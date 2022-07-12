Disc golf store opens in downtown Albert Lea

By Marissa Hanson

Shawn Whiteaker recently opened a disc golf store in downtown Albert Lea called Kashing Chains LLC.

Disc golf is something Whiteaker has done since he was little. He said his dad was the one who introduced him to it, but he didn’t get into it “until the past five years or so.”

Since then his passion has grown, and he started to save money to create something of his own.

Whiteaker had several reasons why he went after this business idea. He saw a hole in the market and the lack of a place for people who enjoy disc golf to connect.

“The [disc golf] community needed it,” Whiteaker said. “I want to provide a space for disc golfers.”

Whiteaker opened Kashing Chains LLC for his son, Kash, as well, naming it after him.

“It’s something for my son to look forward to,” Whiteaker said.

He has a team playing on behalf of Kashing Chains LLC in noncompetitive disc golf events. They wear his merchandise and help spread the word of his shop to others.

Whiteaker said he sells almost anything disc golf related at his store, including shirts and sweatshirts with his logo on it, stickers, lots of different discs, bags, disc markers and water bottles.

Kashing Chains LLC is at 406 S. Broadway Ave., right across from the Freeborn County courthouse.

Contact the business over the phone at 507-308-0049 or on Facebook at Kashing Chains LLC.