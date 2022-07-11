Doris Sletten

Doris “Dory” Sletten, 83, passed away peacefully at her home in Ellendale on Friday, July 8, 2022.

Doris was born to Thorvald and Valborg (Selstad) Westland on September 20, 1938, in Hayward Township. She attended and graduated from Albert Lea High School. On April 22, 1961, she was united in marriage to Milton Sletten at the Hayward Lutheran Church.

Over the years Dory worked as a housekeeper for North Central Plastic and a secretary for Nichols & Gillard Law Office. She helped Milton operate Sletten Plumbing for several years.

In her spare time, Dory enjoyed fishing with Milton, sewing, quilting, and tending to her flowers. She took great joy in watching her children and grandchildren grow up.

Dory is preceded in death by her husband, Milton; her parents; in-laws, Arthur, and Mabel Sletten; and brothers-in-law, Ray Bentzen, Edwin Plantage Sr., Shirly Sletten; sisters-in-law, Millie Westland and Irene Sletten, and daughter-in-law, Kimberly Sletten.

Holding Dory’s memory close to their hearts are her children, Ross (Michelle) Sletten of Ellendale, Ron (Donna) Sletten of Elgin, and Rita (Jim) Nelson of Ellendale; grandchildren, Laura (Scott) Prins, Renae Sletten (Tom Peters), Bret Fisher (Aimee Rodman), Cassidy (Ross) Chester, Noah (Makayla) Sletten, Clayton, and Conner Nelson; great-grandchildren, Braidon Prins, Kaleb Prins, Elijah Ackland, Isaiah Ackland, Kylee Prins, Emma Ackland, Braylon Peters, Landry Peters, and Olivia Sletten; siblings, Paul (Minnie) Westland, Ramona Bentzen, Virginia Plantage, Janet (Ted) Thorson, and Dale Westland, along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.

The funeral service for Dory will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at First Lutheran Church in Ellendale with Pastor Kyle Smith presiding. A visitation will be held at the Bonnerup Ellendale Chapel on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and will continue at the church from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be held at First Lutheran Cemetery in Ellendale.