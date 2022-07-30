Dornink receives First-Term Legislator of the Year Award this week

District 27 Sen. Gene Dornink received the First-Term Legislator of the Year Award from the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities on Thursday during the coalition’s three-day summer conference in Red Wing. The award recognizes a first-term legislator who has gone above and beyond in his or her advocacy on behalf of Greater Minnesota.

Dornink, a Republican from Brownsdale, has quickly established himself as a leader on key issues that impact Greater Minnesota cities. In his first term in the Senate, he has already become a go-to legislator on numerous issues by demonstrating his knowledge and willingness to be a strong voice for rural communities. This session Dornink worked to support increased funding to address the critical water infrastructure needs across the state.

“As a lifelong Minnesotan with a passion for his constituents, Sen. Dornink came to St. Paul ready to roll up his sleeves and get to work on the issues that are important to Greater Minnesota communities,” said Pat Baustian, mayor of Luverne and president of the CGMC. “Starting from day one, he has shown that he is committed to being a strong advocate for his district and rural communities throughout the state.”

The CGMC is a nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy organization representing more than 100 cities outside of the Twin Cities metropolitan area. The coalition educates legislators about issues important to Greater Minnesota.