Double-O Tractor Ride to return for second year in Albert Lea

By Marissa Hanson

On Saturday the Double-O Tractor Ride will return for its second year in Albert Lea and Freeborn County.

Taking its name “Double-O” from its slogan “Old tractors on old roads,” the ride requires the tractor to be at least 40 years old. A slow moving vehicle sign is also required to participate.

The entry fee is $50 per tractor and driver and $25 per additional rider. Cost includes a continental breakfast, noon meal and ride button.

Breakfast and registration are from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., and the departure is from the Freeborn County Fairgrounds at 9 a.m.

All of the proceeds will go to the Salvation Army in Albert Lea.

Mark Light, the ride vice president, said this started “as just some guys getting together to have some fun,” and since then has “evolved into a fundraiser.”

He described it as a good time and a lot of fun for everyone involved — both the participants and the viewers.

“It’s a great way to spend the day,” Light said.

During the cruise, the tractors go past all of the care facilities and nursing homes in town, which brings joy all around.

“This is a really big deal for them [the residents],” Light said. “So not only is it fun for us, it’s also really fun for them.”

Light had mentioned that the cruise to the care facilities is the best part and is his favorite part.

The cruise will go past the care facilities in this order: