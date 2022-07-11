Dr. Harvey Groskreutz

Dr. Harvey E. Groskreutz, 84, retired physics professor, died peacefully on October 30, 2019 in New Albany, IN.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jean Groskreutz; his children Alan Groskreutz (Gema López), Mark Groskreutz (Renee), and Katherine Groskreutz (Kyle Snyder); siblings Roger Groskreutz and Margaret Melcher; grandchildren Lara, Dani, Luke, Helena, and Julia, and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents Alfred and Helena Groskreutz, and siblings Gerald Groskreutz, Donald Groskreutz, and Dorothy Osland.

Visitation will be held from 1:00-3:00 pm on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Nasinec Funeral Home, 789 Business Park Drive, Wells, MN, with a Celebration of Life following at 3:00 pm.