EST/HEMENWAY, R.

Published 11:12 am Wednesday, July 6, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF FREEBORN
DISTRICT COURT
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No.:
In Re: Estate of Raymond John Hemenway, also known as Ray John Hemenway, Jr. and Raymond J. Hemenway, Jr., Decedent.
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE
OF WILL AND
APPOINTMENT
OF PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE AND
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on AUGUST 8, 2022 at 4:15 a.m./p.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at the Freeborn County Courthouse, 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota 56007, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedent’s Will dated May 2, 2007, and for the appointment of Kelly Rae Hemenway, whose address is 1342 Eagle Vista Drive, Los Angeles, California 90041, as personal representative of the estate of the decedent in an unsupervised administration. PLEASE NOTE: This hearing will be held over Zoom. There will be no in person appearances.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the estate.
Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT
Dated: 22nd of June, 2022, Ross S BLANK, Judge of District Court
Rebecca S. Mittag, Court Administrator
24-PR-22-923
David L. Holman (MN# 46425) Holman Law Office
220 W. 98th Street
Bloomington Minnesota 55420 Telephone: (952) 881-2711 Facsimile: (952) 881-4826
