Eunice Sine Johnsrud, 99, of Albert Lea died on July 27, 2022 at her home. She was born on May 25, 1923 to Axel and Marie Skov at the family farm in Pickeral Township.

After graduation from Alden High School, she attended Mankato Business School for legal secretary courses. She worked for over 40 years as a legal secretary for various law firms in Albert Lea.

On October 29, 1948, she married Howard E Johnsrud at the Alden Danish Lutheran Church. An early and active member of Grace Lutheran Church, she headed the quilting group for many years. She also enjoyed watching and attending Minnesota Twins baseball games, along with going up north to Hod Bolinger’s cabin, and catering to her cats.

She is survived by her brother Arnold (Helen) Skov; daughter Marlene Vogelsang; son Darrel (Marcia) Johnsrud; three grandchildren, Rachel (Joe) Lahti, Cory Johnsrud and Kirsten Johnsrud; and two great-grandchildren, Brita Lahti and Elin Lahti.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Howard, daughter Lorraine, sister and brother-in-law Ingeborg and Lloyd Reindal and sister and brother-in-law Elna and Gerald Pestorious.

A special heartfelt thanks to her two loyal caregivers Loralei Cook and Linda Boroff.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a favorite charity.

Services will be held at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home in Albert Lea, MN on Tuesday Aug 2, 2022 at 2pm, with a visitation starting at 1pm.