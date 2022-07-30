Fundraiser to collect money for Avenue of Flags initiative

The Avenue of Flags project has been around for 35 years. The volunteers set them up every year for Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day to beautify the cemeteries around the county in remembrance of our service men and women who fought and sacrificed for our freedoms.

Each cemetery has 125-plus poles and flags.

After 35 years, some of the flagpoles are beginning to look worn and in need of some care. They will be getting sandblasted, primed, painted and some of the flags need replacing. The trailers that they are stored in and transported to and from the cemeteries are in need of some attention as well.

All of the labor for the repairs is being donated by volunteers from the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, Disabled American Veterans and the American Legion Riders Club.

The Avenue of Flags is not just part of a veterans club — it is a separate entity and self-supporting. They rely 100% on donations.

In support of their efforts, Hy-Vee will be having their Roundup Program go toward the Avenue of Flags from Aug. 8-21. People are encouraged to support them when shopping at Hy-Vee during that time.