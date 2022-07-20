Garlin  Scherb

Garlin Franklin Scherb, age 88 of Kiester, MN passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Parkview Care Center in Wells, MN. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 21, 2022 from 12:00 to 1:00 PM at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Kiester, with a funeral service starting at 1:00 PM at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Kiester, MN. Burial to follow in the church cemetery with Pastor Peg Marose officiating. Nasinec Funeral Home in Wells is entrusted with arrangements. Please see www.nasinecfh.com to leave online condolences.

Garlin was born February 14, 1934 on the family farm to parents Frank and Linda (Jahnke) Scherb. Garlin attended school and graduated from Kiester High School, the class of 1952. Garlin married Sonia Hafermann August 21, 1955 in Kiester, MN and to this union four children were born. Garlin farmed and worked at Fuller Brush for 10 years. After, he worked for a local roofing and siding company before starting his own handyman service, which led to his own construction service. Garlin created many wooden cradles, cabinets, and many home remodeling projects. He was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church of Kiester, Dart Ball League, Men in Mission, and Church Council. He loved making popcorn for his kids on the weekends and made the best fried egg sandwiches when he had to cook. He was involved in Farming of Yesteryear and became quite an avid reader in his later years. He mowed many lawns and drove many ladies to their appointments.

Garlin is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Sonia of Kiester; 3 children, Sheree Covert of Waverly, IA, Christine (David) Tatge of Wells, MN and Susan (Greg) Path of Plymouth, MN; 5 grandchildren: Molly (Brian) Smith of Mankato, MN, Megan (Matt) Hotztler of Apple Valley, MN, Marshall (Erin) Tatge of Wells, MN, Rachel (Ben) Moore of Chaska, MN, Elise Path of Golden, CO; 7 great-grandchildren: Kailee Smith, Jaxon Smith,Jaxon Hotzler, Ashtyn Kruger, Ellie Hotzler, Nora Hotzler, and Oliver Tatge; daughter-in-law, Cynthia Scherb of Kansas City, MO; along with nieces and nephews and their families.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sisters Ardis Bergh (2000) and Marvel Black (2019), and son Glenn Arlyn (2015).