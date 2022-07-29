Hammer Road underway, work on East Main Street is progressing

The following are updates on the construction projects in Albert Lea provided by the city:

Hammer Road closed to through traffic

Hammer Road in Albert Lea, between Y.H. Hanson Avenue and Sorensen Road (County Road 45), will be closed to through traffic until further notice. Crews will be replacing three culverts in this part of the roadway. Access remains open to Albert Lea High School, North Industrial Park and homes along the road, including Tiger Hills.

The goal is to open the road by the time Albert Lea schools open on Aug. 17. Drivers will need to detour north to Interstate 90 from Bridge Avenue or 255th Street (County Road 25) from Sorensen Road.

East Main Street

Crews have installed curbs, gutters, sidewalks and medians between Elizabeth Avenue and the Shell Rock River bridge. They continue to remove pavement and grade for intersection improvements between Garfield and Prospect avenues. The contractor plans to pave from Newton Avenue to the bridge next week, weather permitting. East Main Street businesses remain open and are worth the detour. For more information, visit the project webpage.

Parking lot at corner of West Main Street and Washington Avenue

The reconstruction is complete and the lot is open to the public.

Water tower roof coming soon

The crew building the water tower on Fountain Street plans to hang the roof soon, weather permitting. So far the crew has assembled 200 pieces of steel, using 3,700 pounds of wire and 1,000 pounds of welding rod in the process.