It was a slower construction week due to storms

Tuesday’s storms slowed work on all construction projects this week.

U.S. Highway 65 resurfacing and flood mitigation

Work this week included storm sewer between Katherine Street and the channel bridge, and grading and aggregate base installation west of Katherine Street. This work will continue next week.

Crews also plan to begin installing the new concrete curb and gutter starting at Newton Avenue.

East Main Street resurfacing and trail project

This week the storm sewer work in the Blake Avenue intersection was completed. The intersection will be patched and reopened to traffic early next week.

They also continued grading for the new shared user trail on the east side of I-35.

Washington Avenue/West Main Street parking lot

The concrete curb & gutter was installed this week. Finish grading and paving is expected to take place next week.