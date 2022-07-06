Items reported stolen in Clarks Grove

A trailer was reported missing at 12:18 p.m. Tuesday at 205 E. Main St. in Clarks Grove.

A black, white and blue BMX bike was reported stolen at 2:33 p.m. Tuesday at 306 N. Hillcrest Circle in Clarks Grove.

Check forgery reported

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report of check forgery at 9:27 a.m. Tuesday at 368 S. Hillcrest Circle in Clarks Grove.

Attempted break-in reported

An attempted break-in of a storage unit was reported at 7:51 a.m. Tuesday at 301 Rezin Ave.

Trailer stolen

A silver enclosed construction trailer full of construction material and power tools was reported stolen at 10:56 a.m. Tuesday at 316 Vine Ave.

Spray-paint reported

Police received a report of spray-paint on a fence at 2:14 p.m. Tuesday at a residence in Albert Lea.

Spray-paint was reported at 5:02 p.m. Tuesday at 525 W. Clark St.

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Saw Yut, 30, on a warrant at 3:55 p.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway.

Police arrested Pha Or Gee, 32, on a local warrant at 4:57 p.m. Tuesday at 1603 Bridge Ave.

Theft by fraud reported

Theft by fraud was reported at 6:44 p.m. Tuesday at 718 Park Ave.