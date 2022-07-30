Jehovah’s Witnesses back on the streets after pandemic pause

If you happen to be at Fountain Lake Park, you may noticed that a pre-pandemic fixture is back on the sidewalks: smiling faces standing next to colorful cart featuring a positive message and free Bible-based literature.

Thousands of these carts will be rolling down the streets of communities like Albert Lea across the world this as Jehovah’s Witnesses recommence their global public preaching work some 24 months after putting it on pause due to the pandemic.

“Jehovah’s Witnesses are excited to be back speaking with our neighbors face-to-face,” said Danny Everhart, spokesperson for Minnesota. “Over the last few years our efforts to reach people have continued by means of writing letters and making phone calls.

“While these methods were very effective in reaching people, there is nothing like personal interaction. We’ve been waiting for a chance to get back out into our public ministry. We love talking about our faith to others.”

While the organization is not yet back to knocking on doors, local congregations have resumed free in-person Bible studies along with personal visits to those who have invited them back to their homes.

“While we understand that the pandemic is not over, we are entering into a phase of learning to live with COVID,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “We are sensitive to the risks that still face our communities and our volunteers, which is why we will not resume door-to-door ministry at this time.”

Mobile displays of Bible-based literature have been part of Jehovah’s Witnesses’ public ministry in the U.S. since 2011, while “cart witnessing” began in large metropolitan areas around the world, the practice spread.

To learn more about Jehovah’s Witnesses, their history, beliefs and activities, visit their official website jw.org, featuring content in more than 1,000 languages.