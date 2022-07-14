Juanice Olive (Reim) Doyle, age 79, passed away in her home in Albert Lea on July 11, 2022. Services will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 11am at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home, followed by burial at the Alden Cemetery. A visitation will be held 1 hour prior to services.

Juanice was born December 18, 1942 and grew up in Alden, Minnesota alongside her three brothers and one sister. She attended school in Alden and graduated from Alden High School.

She worked various jobs as a waitress and as an assembler at Ventura Foods, where she retired from. She loved to play cards, especially blackjack at the casino down the road, cooking and meeting new people and friends. She cherished her winter trips to Mission, Texas, and was a huge Elvis Presley fan.

She was member of the FOE, Moose Lodge, and the American Legion Auxiliary.

Survivors include her Brother Whitney C. (Kathy) Reim, Sister Clarice A. (Roger) Bakken. Grandchildren Rick (Peggy) Bakken, Roseann (Mike) Heavner, Whitney A. (Michele) Reim, and Penny Grangruth, along with 12 Great Nieces and Nephews, 2 Great-grand nieces and 1 Great-grand nephew, and her loyal little yorkie companion Daisy.

Juanice was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Lorraine (Tomlinson) Reim, Daughter in infancy Brenda Doyle. Grandparents Levi and Olive Tomlinson, Charles and Emma Reim. Brothers Rodney and Charles Reim. Nephew Ryan O. Bakken