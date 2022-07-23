Across the Pastor’s Desk: Let your words help heal others

Across the Pastor’s Desk by George Marin

“Some people make cutting remarks, but the words of the wise bring healing.” (Proverbs 12:18.) It is obvious that we are living in deeply divisive times. All around us are highly volatile issues that can separate even the closest of friends and families. Recently, I read the words, “Healed people heal people.” These words were expressed by cancer overcomer, Alissa Holt.

Over the years, I have heard the words, “wounded people wound people.” I have personally experienced the reality of this. But never before had I considered Alissa’s statement. Alissa’s words are birthed out having come through the fight for her life. Alissa and her husband, Brandon, are nationally known worship leaders and motivators. They have a beautiful family and ministry. Their ministry came to an abrupt pause during Covid; then, on top of that, Alissa was diagnosed with breast cancer. It seemed like their whole world was crashing down on them. Alissa and Brandon’s faith kicked into high gear. They have gone through the darkest valleys and have endured much pain and suffering; and by God’s grace, their faith is what has kept them all the way through to her complete healing.

Praise God that Alissa is living in health and has established a health coaching ministry, helping others turn their health around through proper nutrition. Hence the powerful statement — healed people heal people!

These words resonate deeply within me as a husband, father, leader and friend. Our words can heal, or they can wound. Our words can build up, or they can tear down. Our words can construct, or they can destruct. And it’s all about choice. What will we choose to speak today? How will we choose to affect people’s lives, especially those closest to us?

A sharp or sarcastic-tongued person will rarely enjoy lasting trusting relationships, because everyone around them will have to live in a constant state of self-defense. A sharp and sarcastic tongue does not bring life and good fruit. Our words should be seasoned with grace, love, encouragement and truth. The work of grace that God develops in the heart of the believer should lead to words that bring healing.

My encouragement for you today is to ask the Lord as David did, “Lord, may the words of my mouth and the meditations of my heart be acceptable in your sight, oh Lord my strength and my redeemer.” (Psalms 19:14.)

In these highly divisive and perilous times, let our words be a healing balm to the glory of God. I love you — I’m in your corner!

George Marin is a pastor at Grace Christian Church in Albert Lea.