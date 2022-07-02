Letter: Sheriff is first line of defense in protecting constitutional rights

It is very encouraging to see the caliber of the candidates running for the office of Freeborn County sheriff. How do we vet these candidates to determine who is best for the job? First, we must educate ourselves on the responsibilities and significance of that position.

The sheriff takes an oath to support the state and U.S. Constitutions. Therefore, the candidate must thoroughly know the Constitution to do his or her job correctly. The sheriff will be the upholder, defender, protector and servant to the liberties of the people of Freeborn County. The powers held by the sheriff supersede those of any agent, officer, elected official or employee from any level of government when in the jurisdiction of the county. If any government entity seeks to infringe on your constitutional rights, the sheriff is your first line of defense in preserving those rights.

It is important to ask the right questions of the candidates to determine their qualifications for this position. For example, one question would be, “If an agency of the federal government were violating the rights of a citizen in your county, what would you do?” If we really want to keep our rights and freedoms, it is important to be informed and ask the right questions.

Sue Foss

Albert Lea