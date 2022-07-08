Lola J. Loverink, age 87, of Rose Creek, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at UnityPoint Health – Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa. Lola Jean Culbert was born in Renova, Minnesota to Arthur and Edna (Stream) Culbert on September 5, 1934. She lived in Renova until she was eight years old, then her family moved to Elkton, Minnesota. Lola was united in marriage to Harm S. Loverink on June 8, 1951 and they made their home in Mower County, including rural Rose Creek and Austin areas. The couple enjoyed 63 years together. Lola loved her role as homemaker, wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a member of the Grace Baptist Church in Austin. Lola loved embroidery, reading, and playing Scrabble and Chicken Foot. Some of her other passions in life were baking, cooking, and gardening. Lola was loved dearly by her family and friends and will be greatly missed.

Survivors include her children, Steven (Marie) Loverink of Medford, MN, Lynette (Wade) Groh of Austin, MN, Renae (Duane) Henaman of Lyle, MN, Juanita (Mark) Montefiori of Carmel, IN, Victoria (Eric) Ford of Preston, MN, Rustin Loverink of LeRoy, MN, and special ‘foster’ son, Daryl (Susan) Thompson of Austin, MN; daughter-in-law, Donna Loverink of Albert Lea, MN; 23 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; one sister, Eunice Tippman; and special friends, Pat Irwin and Wayne Marshall. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Edna Culbert; husband, Harm Loverink; daughter, Suzette Loverink; son, Douglas Loverink; brothers, Melvin and Gerald Culbert; and sisters, Dorothy Sullivan and June Taylor.

A funeral service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Grace Baptist Church in Austin, Minnesota. Visitation will take place from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Sunday. Interment will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 11, in Grandview Cemetery, Austin, Minnesota. Services are prearranged and performed with Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.