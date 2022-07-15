Man charged with criminal sexual contact with 4 victims

A 19-year-old Albert Lea man is facing multiple charges for alleged criminal sexual conduct with four victims.

Axel Xavier Christensen has been charged with four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Court documents allege behavior included both inappropriate sexual touching with all of the victims and penetration with one victim.

All of the victims were reportedly sleeping or had been drinking and smoking marijuana before the sexual assaults occurred.

In an interview with an Albert Lea Police Department detective in March, Christensen reportedly admitted to touching the buttocks of one victim but denied touching two of the other victims. With the fourth victim, he said he “didn’t do anything major.”

The alleged incidents reportedly took place toward the end of 2020 and in 2021.

Christensen appeared in Freeborn County District Court on Thursday on the charges. He is being represented by a public defender.

He has been slated for a pre-trial Oct. 14 and a jury trial Nov. 7.