Mayo in Albert Lea and Austin receive high ratings from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

Numerous hospitals across Mayo Clinic Health System have received high ratings from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, including the locations in Albert Lea and Austin.

CMS’ Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings provide patients with information about multiple dimensions of quality in a single score. Star ratings are assigned based on a hospital’s composite score of 51 quality metrics from inpatient and outpatient quality reporting programs. These programs measure the broad categories of mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, and timely and effective care, according to a press release.

The three Mayo Clinic Health System hospitals that earned 5 stars — the best score possible — are:

Eau Claire, Wisconsin

La Crosse, Wisconsin

Red Wing, Minnesota

Mayo Clinic Hospital in Arizona, Mayo Clinic Hospital in Florida, and Mayo Clinic Hospital — Rochester also received 5 stars.

The three Mayo Clinic Health System hospitals that earned 4 stars are:

Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin

Mankato

Red Cedar in Menomonie, Wisconsin

The national average is 3 stars.

“Mayo Clinic Health System is honored to be highly rated by CMS for our quality, safety and service to our patients,” said Prathibha Varkey, M.B.B.S., president of Mayo Clinic Health System. “Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, our staff continues to display professionalism and compassion as they put the needs of our patients first. We are so proud of our hardworking, highly skilled and dedicated staff who bring high quality and safe care to our patients and communities.”

Numerous Mayo Clinic Health System hospitals also received high Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems Star Ratings. These star ratings are the result of patient-experience surveys.

The Mayo Clinic Health System hospital that earned 5 stars is:

Chippewa Valley in Bloomer, Wisconsin

The nine Mayo Clinic Health System hospitals that earned 4 stars are:

Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin

Northland in Barron, Wisconsin

Eau Claire, Wisconsin

Fairmont

La Crosse, Wisconsin

Mankato

Red Cedar in Menomonie, Wisconsin

New Prague

Red Wing

“These ratings recognize the hard work, skill, and dedication of our staff, who work together each day to bring compassionate, high-quality care to our patients and communities in southeast Minnesota,” said Robert Albright Jr., D.O., regional vice president of Mayo Clinic Health System in Southeast Minnesota.

Mayo Clinic Hospital in Arizona, Mayo Clinic Hospital in Florida, and Mayo Clinic Hospital — Rochester also received 4 stars.