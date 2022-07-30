Mrs. Gerry’s awards annual scholarships

Mrs. Gerry’s Kitchen LLC. congratulates Kylie Korman and Trinity Seedorf, who each received one of the Mrs. Gerry’s annual $500 scholarships.

Korman attends South Dakota State, and Seedorf goes to Winona State University. Korman is earning her bachelor’s in physical education with a minor in health education. Seedorf is going for a bachelor’s in mathematics education with a minor in coaching.

Korman has worked for Mrs. Gerry’s for the past two summers, and Seedorf for the last three summers.

“They are both assets to our team and we wish them all the best in their future goals,” said Diane Simon, human resources/safety director, in a statement.