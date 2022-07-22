Myron “Butch” Schumacher

Myron “Butch” Martin Schumacher, 90, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2022, with his loving family by his side at the New Richland Care Center.

Myron was born on August 4, 1931, to Carl and Loretta (Helget) Schumacher on the family farm in Leavenworth Township. He attended school at the Leavenworth Township Country School. When he finished 8th grade, he then helped work on the family farm and drove gravel truck for his uncle.

On November 28, 1950, Myron enlisted in the United States Army. When he returned home after basic training he married the love of his life, Eldoris (Kettner) on October 17, 1951. They moved to Boston, MA where Myron would serve as an Army Security Agent until November 6, 1953. Myron was proud to have served in the Army and was recently honored for 60 years of service with the American Legion.

In 1953 Myron and Eldoris made their way back to Minnesota and lived in Sleepy-Eye, MN and Stewart, MN before settling down in New Richland, MN. He worked for Land-O-Lakes in the egg division for many years before taking a rural milk delivery route and then later a route as a semi driver delivering milk to retail stores. In 1998, after 26 years, Myron retired from Land-O-Lakes. Myron took great pride in his community and served on the New Richland City Council and Economic Development Association. He was a member of All Saints Catholic Church where he volunteered many hours.

Myron adored his family and especially loved Sundays which were filled with a family dinner, games and laughter. He was an extraordinary handyman and helped with many remodeling projects for himself and his children. He also enjoyed fishing and growing flowers and vegetables in his garden.

Myron was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Douglas in 1965; brother, Donald Schumacher; sisters, Phyllis Schroepfer and Marjorie Friederich; and brother-in-laws, Leo Schroepfer, Jim Manderfeld, Bob Friederich and Steve Johnson.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Eldoris; children, Pam (Mike) Shurson of New Richland, MN, Kathy (Chuck) Hinkley of Freeborn, MN, Jeanne (Al) Waldhauser of New Richland, MN, Scott(Julie) Schumacher of Janesville, MN, Mike (Erin) Schumacher of Austin, MN, Joe (Betty) Schumacher of Rogers, MN, and Mary (Rusty) Lear of Becker, MN; 15 grandchildren, Marcus (Cailin) Shurson, Kalana (Matt) Carlson, Mollie (Brandon) Mullenbach, Marcie Flor (Corey Rupe), Nate (Sarah Berg) Waldhauser, Holly (Darek) Iverson, Betsy (Dan) Salzer, Ben (Shauna) Waldhauser, Ryan (Shawna) Schumacher, Sara Schumacher, Isaac Schumacher, Andrew Schumacher, Katherine Schumacher, Tamaura (Cody) Radtke and Katelyn Peters; 12 great grandchildren, Maren Carlson, Spencer Swenson, Marnie Mullenbach, Libbie Mullenbach, Mace Mullenbach, Trygve Iverson, Elliette Iverson, Addyson Salzer, Keegan Salzer, Henry Waldhauser, Leo Waldhauser and one on the way; sister, Bernice Manderfeld; brother, Jim (Bonnie) Schumacher; sister-in-law, Liz Johnson; brother-in-law Jerome (Rita) Kettner; and many nieces and nephews.

A visitation was held at Friedrich’s Funeral Home in New Richland, MN, on Friday, July 22, 2022. A Funeral Mass will be held at All Saints Catholic Church in New Richland at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 23, 2022, with a visitation one hour prior. Military Honors will follow the service and burial will be held at a later date.