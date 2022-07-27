Paid political letter to the editor: Jeff Strom for sheriff

Dedication — the quality of being committed to a task or purpose. There are many attributes that would describe Jeff’s more than 35 years in law enforcement. However, dedication is at the top of the list, and his dedication is just as strong today as it was when he started his career.

Jeff has a passion for helping all people in all situations. Jeff consistently demonstrates his collaborative nature within the community and surrounding area, from serving on the Family Y Board, United Way, and in giving his time to Senior Resources. Jeff carries this collaborative spirit to the job and strives to make things better for everyone around him.

Jeff is one of the most experienced law enforcement leaders in the region and is a mentor to many officers from multiple agencies. He has many years of experience to pull from and is always willing to share his wisdom on how to accomplish the task at hand.

Finally, what truly sets Jeff apart is his work ethic. I can confidently say that there is no one that will work harder for Freeborn County than Jeff Strom. Jeff will not rest until the job is completed. Without hesitation, I encourage you to vote for Jeff Strom on Aug. 9.

Darren Hanson

Albert Lea