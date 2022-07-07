Robert “Bob” Dean Erickson

Bob passed away April 8, 2022 at Mission Valley Nursing and Transitional Care in Mission, TX. He was born in Mason City, IA to Norris and Alma (Dybvad) Erickson on June 1, 1937. He graduated from ALHS in 1955. He married Carol Metzke on December 2, 1956 at Zion Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. He had two daughters, Cheryl (Don) Rodriguez of Hutto, TX and Darla (Doug Mousso) of Mission, TX.

During his life he had many jobs, but was interested in two-way communications and worked at Motorola, Sprint, and retired from Ericsson, Inc. in Texas. He loved singing and music, to go camping, fishing anywhere, hunting in Colorado, and going on cruises.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Norlyn and his three children, sister Avis Hamson, and infant great granddaughter Anya Trevino. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and their husbands, eight grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, one great great grandson, two sisters, Marlene Apley of Lake City, MN and Dee (Dick) Osmundson of Albert Lea, MN as well as many nieces and nephews.

There will be a Celebration of Life on July 16, 2022 at Ascension Lutheran Church at 1 p.m.