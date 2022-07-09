Robin Gudal: Even on your worst days, trust Jesus

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

He was a slender little boy. He loved camp. However, he didn’t like the well water; thus, he didn’t drink it. On a Minnesota hot summer day, he excitedly joined in on all the fun outdoor activities offered. Toward evening his frail frame collapsed, and due to the severity, staff felt an ambulance was necessary. Here’s where I come into the story — I was in Albert Lea so my hubs, Greggy, who was at camp, called to see if I would meet his mother at the ER. I didn’t know her but soon found she was a very sweet momma. The doctor determined he was severely dehydrated and an IV was ordered. The conversation that followed was a game plan for the evening and the next day, which included going home, resting, drinking lots of fluids and then back to normal life of a young boy.

He loved camp and shared with the doctor it was the best and if he couldn’t go back, it would be the worst day of his life. With a smile and promises of drinking electrolyte water and soon-to-be-purchased bottled water, the doctor, momma and I agreed we didn’t want to be a part of the worst day in his life!

We all have had or will have a worst day. It may be a tragic or sad day, a poor decision day, just a day where everything that humanly can go wrong does. Mine was in 2018. I had three separate devastating things happen within 12 1/2 hours — all totally unrelated, they just happened to collide in one day. I was shattered, and thus reached out for counseling. My amazing grievance counselor (thank you JPA) shared about grief and losses and how it affects us, listened intently, prayed for me and encouraged me. She pointed me to Jesus!

The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit. — Psalm 34:18, NIV

Jesus is trustworthy in all situations. We have a choice to make when hard things happen; I pray we will lean in, submit, work hard, surrender, and trust Him with all we have.

Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding. — Proverbs 3:5, NIV

I pray this will bring you comfort in your journey of life.

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, a momma, a nana, friend and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.