Robin Gudal: Remember the influence of words 

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

We met Logan and Caren whilst in line to board the cruise ship. We were celebrating our 40th wedding anniversary and they their 42nd with their 33rd cruise. Our daughter and her hubs, who gifted us the trip, were also along and the six of us visited in line. We quickly found common ground, Jesus. It was a delightful and deep 40-minute conversation. Then off we each went to our staterooms. Greggy and I never saw them again. However, one evening they stopped our daughter and her hubs; it was a short conversation. It was a little sermon of encouragement, charging them with insight (as they are marriage leaders at their church in Texas) and inspiring them deeply as they move forward in their young marriage. I believe it was one of those life-long impactful conversations. Their words held a lot of weight.

“Gracious words are like a honeycomb, sweetness to the soul and health to the body.” — Proverbs 16:24, ESV

As we were returning to the ship after a train ride in Skagway, Alaska, we saw an ambulance. Your stomach drops as you know someone is having a medical emergency and you feel deep empathy. As we walked towards the entrance I commented, “We need to pray for whoever it is.” All agreed, and we whispered prayers. A random other couple mentioned how terrible that would be to be ill on a cruise. I instinctively said, “It’s a great opportunity to pray for them.” “Ahh, sure I guess so,” she half smiled. I prayed again and continued to for the next while as it was heavy on my heart.

Within an hour I got a text from our daughter, who saw from her balcony, that it was Logan, and he didn’t look good when on the gurney. Caren was alongside of him with all the suitcases. Oh dear, more praying! We may never know the outcome, but we have two assurances: Their words and love towards strangers left an impact, and Jesus reigns (whether in death or miracles).

“The LORD will reign forever, your God, Zion, for all generations! Hallelujah!” — Psalm 146:10, ISV

Speak kindness and love. Share Jesus and honor him in all your ways.

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, momma, nana, friend and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.