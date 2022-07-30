Robin Gudal: Stay on the path, follow Jesus

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

I’ve been spending a fair amount of time lately driving back and forth to Wilderness Prayer Center (another job hat I wear), a ministry of South Central Minnesota Youth For Christ. It is a straight 17-minute shot from Hill’s Gardens, tried and true time and time again, until the last turn left. It is remarkable farmland country. I am surrounded by fields of lush crops, stunning trees and a canvas in front of me that is breathtakingly magnificent. Often in my rearview mirror the vast sky is as impressive. I don’t tire of the drive.

One morning as I drove, I kept concentrating on the landscape behind me in my rearview mirror. How often we look to our past and focus on that versus the road in front of us. I don’t know what your story is, but my prayer is that we remember to focus our eyes forward to the future. Pay attention to what’s coming ahead versus the twists and turns behind us. The rearview mirror can give us a distorted aspect.

It’s very clear that Jesus came, he died and he rose for each of us and what we see in our past or what we’ve experienced has been paid in full. The old made new. Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away; behold, the new has come. (2 Corinthians 5:1, ESV)

May the newness in front of us be our focus. The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases; His mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is your faithfulness. (Lamentations 3:22-23, ESV)

On this well-traveled road, as I said earlier it is a straight shot, but I neglected to share there are a few twists and turns, although the car doesn’t turn to the left or right onto another road. If I stay on the path, I can’t get lost; if I, however, turn off I likely would as my internal navigation is horrible. Thankfully I have Jesus. Jesus answered, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me. (John 14:6, NIV)

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, momma, nana, friend and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.