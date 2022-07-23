Robin Gudal: What I’ve learned in a hospital

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

“The great thing about family is you get to choose who’s in it.” “Surround yourself with people that love you for you and love them back. Because love is the one thing in this world that’s worth fighting for.” So, I guess that makes all of you, my family. — “Dear Jordan” movie.

Over the last handful of years, I have sat in several different hospital rooms; each with different outcomes. One being the beginning of a journey to the end. One, thankfully a shorter stay then planned with an amazing and marvelous outcome. One being a long-awaited and anticipated surgery with a remarkable outcome. Others through the years have included waiting for a birth, sitting with friends as their son’s life is held by a thread, awaiting what will happen. Prayer for me is non-negotiable, especially in each of these situations. Life is fragile; handle with prayer. This is more than a cute little cliché saying or words upon a plaque — it is truth.

You are my refuge and my shield; your word is my source of hope. — Psalms 119:114 NLT

Whatever situation or wherever God leads you, hold on to this truth. Life is hard, we aren’t meant to do it alone, we have one who wants to help us, to be right there by our side. The question is will we allow him?

When your circumstances are challenging and you are feeling weak, you tend to obsess about how you are going to make it through the day. This wastes a lot of time and energy; it also distracts you from me. Whenever this happens, ask me to open your eyes so you can find me in the moment. ‘See’ me standing nearby, with my strong arm extended toward you — offering you, my help. Don’t try to pretend that you have it all together or that you’re stronger than you really are. Instead, lean hard on me, letting me bear most of your weight and help you with your problems. Rejoice in me; with your strength and worship while leaning on me. “Lean On Me” devotion by Sarah Young

Jesus is my friend. Jesus is a friend of mine. He taught me how to pray, and how to save my soul. — “Jesus is a Friend of Mine” lyrics by Sonseed

Bill Withers uses these lyrics in “Lean On Me” (we can also insert Jesus vs a person): “Lean on me, when you’re not strong, and I’ll be your friend. I’ll help you carry on. We all need somebody to lean on. If there is a load you have to bear, that you can’t carry, I’ll share your load.”

Jesus is a friend of mine!

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, momma, nana, friend and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.